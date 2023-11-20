Open Menu

Fake Fertilizer Seized, Three Outlaws Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Fake fertilizer seized, three outlaws booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The agriculture department claimed to have seized fake fertilizers worth Rs one million and also got cases registered against three outlaws, on Monday.

According to official sources,the Assistant Fertilizer Controller along with other officials conducted raids at various locations including Shershah and Chungi No 14.

The team recovered fake fertilizers worth Rs one million from a warehouse and a small factory.

Case was also registered against Asif, Muhammad Asghar and Naeem Muzaffar.

The officials stated that action against sellers of fake fertilizers would continue in future.

