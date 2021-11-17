Fake fertilizers, raw material worth Rs 6 mln seized in Multan

Fake fertilizers and raw material worth Rs 6 million seized during a raid conducted here in Industrial Estate on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Fake fertilizers and raw material worth Rs 6 million seized during a raid conducted here in Industrial Estate on Wednesday.

According to Directorate General Public Relation, a team, comprised of officials from district administration, agriculture, and police under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Umair Khawaja raided in Industrial Estate and recovered 200 bags of fake fertilizers and raw material worth Rs 6 million.

The owner of the factory was arrested and an FIR was also registered. According to Director Agriculture Shehzad Sabir, the fake fertilizers was being shifted to Rajanpur. The raid was conducted following a tip-off.

Moreover, he informed that fair price shops would be established in the city to provide relief to the farmers.