Fake Fertilizers Recovered, Godown Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Agriculture department recovered illegal stock of fake fertilizer worth millions of rupees and sealed the godown here on Friday.

On the directives of the Punjab government, Assistant Director fertilizers Muhammad Aslam khan conducted raid in 92 morr area and recovered an ample stock of fake fertilizers from a private godown owned by a citizen named Ghulam Rasool and sealed the godown after registering a case against him .

