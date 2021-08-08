Fake fertilizers worth Rs 0.6m seized, two outlaws held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department team raided and recovered fake fertilizers worth Rs 0.6 million at grain market, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, a team of agriculture department along with police, led by Assistant Director Falak Sher, raided at grain market and recovered 245 bags of fertilizers.

Two alleged outlaws namely Umar Shoukat and Punnu were also arrested by the police, during the raid. Mumtazabad police registered the case against the outlaws.