Fake Fertilizers Worth Rs 1.1 Mln Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:18 PM

Agriculture Department recovered fake fertilizers worth Rs 1.1 millions during a raid near Syedwala Bypass, here on Monday

According to official sources, Working on tip-off, a team of agriculture department led by Director Agriculture Sabir Shehzad and Assistant Director Rai Zafar Abbas raided at Syedwala Bypass.

The team intercepted a truck and recovered fake fertilizers worth Rs 1.1 millions.

The team also got arrest three alleged outlaws namely Tahir, Ghulam Sarwar and Muhammad Yousuf. Case under section 16 Punjab Fertilizer Control Order was registered with Gulgasht Police.

The team also sent some samples of the fertilizer at lab for analysis.

The official sources stated that there was zero tolerance against sale of substandard or fake inputs.

