Fake fertilizers worth Rs 5 mln seized, case registered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Extension department has raided a fertilizer factory and seized fake fertilizers worth Rs five million, besides apprehending two suspects.

Assistant Controller Fertilizer, Agriculture Extension Department, Allah Rakha Sindhu raided a fertilizer factory located on Mauza Tiba Masoodpur Sher Shah road and recovered fake fertilizers and materials worth Rs five million, and hundreds of printed, empty bags from the spot.

The suspects were producing fertilizers, and without any license.

An FIR was registered, under the Punjab Fertilizer Control Order, against owner Muhammad Sabir and his assistant Mulazim Hussain, with the Muzaffarabad police station.

The accused were causing irreparable damage to the economy by illegally preparing and packing fake fertilizers and supplying them to different parts of the country.

Samples of fertilizers have been sent to the laboratory for analysis.

The spokesperson for Agriculture department said that the mafia selling fake agricultural inputs was being dealt with iron hands and those involved in this heinous business would be punished.

The Punjab government was following the zero-tolerance policy against those involved in the business of fake agricultural inputs.