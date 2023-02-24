UrduPoint.com

Fake Fertilizers Worth Rs 5 Mln Seized, Case Registered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Fake fertilizers worth Rs 5 mln seized, case registered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Extension department has raided a fertilizer factory and seized fake fertilizers worth Rs five million, besides apprehending two suspects.

Assistant Controller Fertilizer, Agriculture Extension Department, Allah Rakha Sindhu raided a fertilizer factory located on Mauza Tiba Masoodpur Sher Shah road and recovered fake fertilizers and materials worth Rs five million, and hundreds of printed, empty bags from the spot.

The suspects were producing fertilizers, and without any license.

An FIR was registered, under the Punjab Fertilizer Control Order, against owner Muhammad Sabir and his assistant Mulazim Hussain, with the Muzaffarabad police station.

The accused were causing irreparable damage to the economy by illegally preparing and packing fake fertilizers and supplying them to different parts of the country.

Samples of fertilizers have been sent to the laboratory for analysis.

The spokesperson for Agriculture department said that the mafia selling fake agricultural inputs was being dealt with iron hands and those involved in this heinous business would be punished.

The Punjab government was following the zero-tolerance policy against those involved in the business of fake agricultural inputs.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Police Station Agriculture Road Muzaffarabad FIR From Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Remaining matches likely to be shifted ..

HBL PSL 8: Remaining matches likely to be shifted to Karachi

14 minutes ago
 US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with P ..

US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ ..

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ on high note, 60% more partici ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, e ..

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, eTicketing System for events

1 hour ago
 Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and I ..

DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.