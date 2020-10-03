Fake FIA officer arrested in peshawar

The police on Saturday arrested a person for impersonating as an officer of the agency and fraudulently minting money

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday arrested a person for impersonating as an officer of the agency and fraudulently minting money.

According to details , SHO of Kohat Development Authority ( KDA) Police Station , Abdul Rauf Khan along with police personnel carried out intelligence based operation at KDA housing society to arrest fake Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA) officer involved in many cases of cheating people by claiming to arrange jobs for them.

The police said the arrested impersonate FIA officer, Muhammad Mushib s/o Muhammad Ishfaq resident of Jungle Khel Kohat , had received huge money from many people and promised to arrange jobs for them in return.

The police seized fake service cards in which he introduced himself as Assistant Director FIA , fake licences and appointment letters , laptop , weapons and vehicles from his possession.

The accused was produced in the local court and handed over to the police investigation team on physical remand.