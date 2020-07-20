UrduPoint.com
Fake Food Inspector Arrested In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:39 PM

Fake food inspector arrested in Peshawar

Khwazakhela police on Monday arrested a fake food inspector who involved in checking shops at bazar and extorting money from shopkeepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Khwazakhela police on Monday arrested a fake food inspector who involved in checking shops at bazar and extorting money from shopkeepers.

According to details, Station House Officer Khwazakhela Bazar Umar Rahim along with his team rushed to the spot after getting information that food inspector was checking shops within jurisdiction of his police station.

The service card shown by the food inspector to police team was turned out to be fake on which he was arrested.

Police said that name of person who impersonated as food inspector is Badhar Khan son of Sher Khan , resident of Pabbi , Nowshera.

Police has registered the case and started further investigation.

