Fake food inspector held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::Jaranwala police have arrested a fake food inspector on charge of extorting money from the shopkeepers.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that a shopkeeper resident of Jaranwala filed a complaint to Punjab Food Authority (PFA), contending that Zahid Awan r/o chak 113-GB dubbed him as a Food Inspector and extorted money from him.

The PFA authority forwarded the complaint to Jaranwala police for take action and arrest of the accused.

Therefore, Jaranwala police during a raid arrested the fake food inspector Zahid Awan and started investigation by registering a case.