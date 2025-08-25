Fake honey unit sealed in Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a fake honey manufacturing unit in the Tibbi Goryan area of Gujrat and arrested the accused involved in the illegal operation.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the raid was conducted under the supervision of District Officer Muhammad Rizwan Saeed.

During the operation, the team recovered 18 kilograms of fake honey, 50 kilograms of sugar, 24.5 liters of glucose, 16 kilograms of alum, artificial colors, gas cylinders, and other manufacturing equipment.

An FIR was lodged on the spot, and samples of the seized items were sent to the laboratory for further analysis.