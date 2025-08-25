Fake Honey Unit Sealed In Gujrat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a fake honey manufacturing unit in the Tibbi Goryan area of Gujrat and arrested the accused involved in the illegal operation.
According to a PFA spokesperson, the raid was conducted under the supervision of District Officer Muhammad Rizwan Saeed.
During the operation, the team recovered 18 kilograms of fake honey, 50 kilograms of sugar, 24.5 liters of glucose, 16 kilograms of alum, artificial colors, gas cylinders, and other manufacturing equipment.
An FIR was lodged on the spot, and samples of the seized items were sent to the laboratory for further analysis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
De-silting of Naullah Bhed ordered5 minutes ago
-
Fake honey unit sealed in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
ATC convicts 75 PTI leaders, workers in May 9 case; Fawad, Zain Qureshi among 34 acquitted5 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts 3rd conference on Future of Education5 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 1 million per project to roll out AI prototypes5 minutes ago
-
Authority struggling for providing better health environment25 minutes ago
-
PFA Muzaffargarh takes action against meat mafia in Muzaffargarh25 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 prepares for flood situation in Muzaffargarh25 minutes ago
-
Four assailants open fire at Jhangi Syedan bakery, one killed26 minutes ago
-
Grand dialogue open to all parties: Talal Chaudhry36 minutes ago
-
DC extends Rabi-ul-Awal greetings45 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders upgradation of Muzaffarabad Park45 minutes ago