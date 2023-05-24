UrduPoint.com

Fake Honey Unit Unearthed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) unearthed a fake honey unit and confiscated 440 bottles and other items.

A PFA spokesman said on Wednesday that a team conducted a raid at West Canal Road and detected a factory where spurious honey was being prepared with the help of chemicals.

The PFA team got its samples analyzed from a laboratory and the lab report proved them spurious.

To which, the team confiscated 440 bottles of fake honey and other items in additionto sealing premises of the factory.

Further action against the accused was underway, he added.

