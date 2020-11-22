UrduPoint.com
Fake Investment Cheat Victims Asked To File Compensation Claims To NAB

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the persons looted by Sanaullah son of Ehsanullah (SS Marketing, Mingora), Swat to submit their compensation claims by December 15, 2020.

According to an announcement of NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the applications of compensation claims could be submitted to deputy director, coordination, complaint cell, NAB ,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PDA complex, Block 3, Phase 5, Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The applications on stamp paper, along with the supporting documents including a copy computerized national identity card (CNIC), address, receipts of payments made to SS, Marketing, Mingora, Swat and affidavit should be shared with the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during office hours within the due date.

The proofs of fraud or losses would be verified and scrutinized before accepting their claims for compensation. Legal proceedings could be initiated in case of wrong information submitted to NAB.

It merits mentioning here that NAB was conducting investigations against Sanaullah son of Ehsanullah, SS, Marketing, Swat for allegedly depriving a number of people of their life earnings by fraud and cheating in the name of promising hefty profits in (fake) investment schemes.

