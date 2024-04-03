Open Menu

Fake Job Recruiter For Overseas Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Fake job recruiter for overseas held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended a fraudster involved in minting money to provide citizens employment in Canada.

The alleged accused Khizer Hayyat Syal was arrested from Khanewal. He is said to have minted Rs. 14.

9 million from the complainant, Khizer Hayyat Syal for sending him and the family to Canada against a lucrative employment opportunity.

The money was taken from time to time instead of wholesome from the complainant, it was said.

The accused went into hiding after receiving the money. However, today he was arrested and an investigation started.

