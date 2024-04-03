Fake Job Recruiter For Overseas Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended a fraudster involved in minting money to provide citizens employment in Canada.
The alleged accused Khizer Hayyat Syal was arrested from Khanewal. He is said to have minted Rs. 14.
9 million from the complainant, Khizer Hayyat Syal for sending him and the family to Canada against a lucrative employment opportunity.
The money was taken from time to time instead of wholesome from the complainant, it was said.
The accused went into hiding after receiving the money. However, today he was arrested and an investigation started.
Recent Stories
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa21 seconds ago
-
Eid shopping picks up in Larkana4 minutes ago
-
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters11 minutes ago
-
NLC successfully transports Pakistan’s potato export consignment to Tajikistan14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's pop queen Nazia Hassan remembered on her birth anniversary14 minutes ago
-
Saeed u Zaman Atif praises Bhutto as revolutionary leader24 minutes ago
-
Chitral's Winter Festival ends with glee and fun24 minutes ago
-
FIA crackdown continues: 17 raids conducted against electricity theft, fake medicine sale34 minutes ago
-
Newborn’s girl recovered from canal34 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 74,800 cusecs water34 minutes ago
-
PESCO, FIA disconnect power supply of defaulter govt departments34 minutes ago
-
Young man arrested, fined for killing of leopard in Nowshera44 minutes ago