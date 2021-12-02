UrduPoint.com

Fake Journalist And Fake Advocate Netted While Supplying Wine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:25 PM

Fake journalist and fake Advocate netted while supplying wine

City Ali Pur Police claimed to have arrested two wine dealers who were pretending themselves as a lawyer and a journalist while were running the business of supplying wine

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :City Ali Pur Police claimed to have arrested two wine dealers who were pretending themselves as a lawyer and a journalist while were running the business of supplying wine .

According to police spokesman police raided on a tip off and caught both liquor dealers named Yasir Mastooe and Hamid Mastoee by red handed from their residence during supplying the wine.

Police also claimed to recover 2000 litre wine, fake press and lawyers cards from their possessions.

Police spokesman also said that the accused were used fake press and lawyer cards to protect themselves and to deceive Police as well .

Police concerned registered the cases against them and sent them into jail

Related Topics

Police Business Jail Lawyers From

Recent Stories

Japan Lifts Recent Ban on Booking Flights to Count ..

Japan Lifts Recent Ban on Booking Flights to Country - Chief Cabinet Secretary

3 minutes ago
 German leaders huddle to finalise emergency Covid ..

German leaders huddle to finalise emergency Covid plan

3 minutes ago
 Top US, Chinese Military Officials to Meet Amid Ta ..

Top US, Chinese Military Officials to Meet Amid Taiwan Tensions - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq buried with full military ..

Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq buried with full military honours

27 minutes ago
 457 outlaws arrested during November

457 outlaws arrested during November

6 minutes ago
 Farrukh credits KP govt for Peshawar BRT mention i ..

Farrukh credits KP govt for Peshawar BRT mention in sustainable transport awards ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.