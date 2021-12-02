Fake journalist and fake Advocate netted while supplying wine

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :City Ali Pur Police claimed to have arrested two wine dealers who were pretending themselves as a lawyer and a journalist while were running the business of supplying wine .

According to police spokesman police raided on a tip off and caught both liquor dealers named Yasir Mastooe and Hamid Mastoee by red handed from their residence during supplying the wine.

Police also claimed to recover 2000 litre wine, fake press and lawyers cards from their possessions.

Police spokesman also said that the accused were used fake press and lawyer cards to protect themselves and to deceive Police as well .

Police concerned registered the cases against them and sent them into jail