Fake juice factory unearthed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) unearthed a fake juice factory and registered a case against the owner and staff here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a PFA team raided a juice factory situated on ABC Road and found that spurious juices were being prepared.

The team sealed the factory.

In the second raid, conducted at a spices unit, the team observed insects and rats were roaming in the factory. The team imposed fine on the factory owner.