UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Juice Making Factory Raided

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 05:20 PM

Fake juice making factory raided

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :An illegal factory where fake juice was packed in the boxes was busted here on Sunday.

Fake packets of juice were seized from the factory. According to police spokesman, Station House Officer (SH0) Rata Amral Mirza Shakil carried out the raid and recovered 70 cotton of fake juice which is being packed in boxes.

Police have registered case and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana has appreciated the performance adding that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal practices.

Related Topics

Police Sunday Cotton From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge careful driving during sever ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Artificial Intelligence Network launched to ac ..

51 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi: We aim to rewrite rules of publi ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP wins IHF Gold Award for Excellence in Leader ..

1 hour ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum welcomes 6 ..

2 hours ago

Union Coop announces total transactions through it ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.