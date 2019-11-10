Fake juice making factory raided

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :An illegal factory where fake juice was packed in the boxes was busted here on Sunday.

Fake packets of juice were seized from the factory. According to police spokesman, Station House Officer (SH0) Rata Amral Mirza Shakil carried out the raid and recovered 70 cotton of fake juice which is being packed in boxes.

Police have registered case and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana has appreciated the performance adding that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal practices.