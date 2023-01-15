Fake Lady Doctor Arrested For Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A fake lady doctor was arrested from Allied Hospital and a case was registered against her under theft charges.
A spokesman said here on Sunday that mobile-phone and wallet of a doctor went missing from his room in Allied Hospital. He complained to hospital management about the the incident.
When the CCTV footage was checked, it was revealed that a lady doctor, identified as Rubab Zahra, had stolen both items.
When the hospital management interrogated her, it was also revealed that Rubab Zahra was a fake doctor, who had been stealing various valuables of doctors and paramedics.
The Civil Lines police was called in and the accused was handed over to them.