Fake lady doctor arrested for theft

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A fake lady doctor was arrested from Allied Hospital and a case was registered against her under theft charges.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that mobile-phone and wallet of a doctor went missing from his room in Allied Hospital. He complained to hospital management about the the incident.

When the CCTV footage was checked, it was revealed that a lady doctor, identified as Rubab Zahra, had stolen both items.

When the hospital management interrogated her, it was also revealed that Rubab Zahra was a fake doctor, who had been stealing various valuables of doctors and paramedics.

The Civil Lines police was called in and the accused was handed over to them.