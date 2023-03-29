Fake lady doctor involved in looting patients arrested

A fake lady doctor involved in looting patients was arrested from the limits of Eidgah police station on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A fake lady doctor involved in looting patients was arrested from the limits of Eidgah police station on Wednesday.

According to SSP City Arif Aziz, the accused used to enter the Civil Hospital dressed as a doctor and carry out the thefts.

She used to steal mobile phones and jewellery by injecting anaesthesia into the patients.

Accused identified as Ruqayya Kanwal, used to target patients in different wards of the hospital.

A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.