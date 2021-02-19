Fake lawyer arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Member of legal fraternity held a fake lawyer from premises of district courts and resorted to the city police station for registering FIR against him.

According to president district bar Abdul Qayyom Dasti, a man being identified as Shah Nawaz Sandeela, son of Khuda Bukhsh dressed in lawyer's uniform found wandering in premises of district courts.

On suspicion, he approached the suspect and asked him for showing his identity. The suspect impersonated himself as member of the bar association which was proved as wrong on the occasion.

Dasti said the fake lawyer was minting money from ordinary people by posing himself as lawyer.

He said the alleged person did not hold degree of law rather a criminal person who was convicted in different cases. He said the accused would be booked under sections 420/468/471 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).