Open Menu

Fake Lawyer Arrested For Fraud, Theft In Chichawatani

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Fake lawyer arrested for fraud, theft in Chichawatani

CHICHAWATANI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Police arrested the fake lawyer and registered a case on charges of fraud, forgery, and theft in Chichawatani on Friday.

According to police reports, Qurban Ali, a resident of Wahari district appeared in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz.

He submitted a lawyer's letter on behalf of the accused party in a criminal case and secured bail for an individual arrested for theft. However, it was later discovered that Ali did not have a valid permit from the Punjab Bar Council.

The investigation revealed that Ali had also stolen his own lawyer's certificate from the court file.

A case has been filed against him under various provisions of the Criminal Code.

APP/mjm/378

Related Topics

Police Punjab Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. A ..

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

13 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

13 hours ago
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

13 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

13 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

13 hours ago
 Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in co ..

Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN

14 hours ago
 Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendm ..

Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan