Fake lawyer held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A fake lawyer was held by professional lawyers here Friday while receiving money from supposed client.

According to General Secretary of the Bar Association Moeen Joya, the accused identified as Muhammad Aslam attired in black coat was roaming in the katchery.

In the meantime, he was spotted to have taken amount apparently from a client. He was proved to be fake when asked to prove his identity as legal practitioner.

Later, the man was handed over to the police after filing application against the accused with city police station. Further investigation was underway.