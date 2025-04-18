Open Menu

Fake Lawyer Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Fake lawyer held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Cantonment Police on Friday apprehended a man accused of impersonating a lawyer and misleading the public and various institutions.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Quddus Jami, was reportedly a habitual fraudster who had previously posed as a doctor, lawyer, and journalist at multiple government and private organizations.

Further investigation was under way.

