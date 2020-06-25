UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Lawyer Held In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Fake lawyer held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Police held a fake lawyer from the premises of District Courts Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

Secretary General District Bar Association (DBA) Yasir Chatta told that a man wearing lawyer uniform was wandering in the court knowing suspect, the secretary asked him to show the identity but he could not prove himself as a professional lawyer and then the police was called in on the complaint of District Bar Association Secretary.

Meanwhile, Civil Line police has registered a case against the impersonator identified as Mumtaz Hussain under sections 420/468/471 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Man Rawalpindi From Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

3 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.