Fake lawyer held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Police held a fake lawyer from the premises of District Courts Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

Secretary General District Bar Association (DBA) Yasir Chatta told that a man wearing lawyer uniform was wandering in the court knowing suspect, the secretary asked him to show the identity but he could not prove himself as a professional lawyer and then the police was called in on the complaint of District Bar Association Secretary.

Meanwhile, Civil Line police has registered a case against the impersonator identified as Mumtaz Hussain under sections 420/468/471 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).