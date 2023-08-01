Fake leases in Truck Stand Maripur should be canceled immediately: Mayor Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed that all the fake leases in Truck Stand Maripur should be canceled immediately and the truck stand should be constructed under its master plan.

Encroachments on the truck stand land should be removed immediately so that facilities were made available to truck owners, he said this while presiding over a meeting of various transport organizations here on Tuesday.

Kemari Town Chairman, Humayun Khan, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Lyari UC Chairman Ghulam Yasin Khan, Land Director Sabahul islam, Terminal Director Imran Siddiqui and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

The delegations of the organizations that met with Mayor Karachi include United Goods Transporters Alliance Pakistan, Karachi Goods Carrier Association, Transport Goods Association, Sindh Transport Association, Transport Carrier Association, Local Goods Transport Association Port Qasim and Aman Dost Association.

Addressing the meeting, the Mayor Karachi said that everything can be fine if we are all fine, we will do everything possible to get an alternative place for the truck stand because the Truck Owners Association is responsible for the delivery of goods across the country.

He said that it is a big role, the goods imported from different countries are delivered to different cities of the country through trucks at Karachi Port.

He said that the biggest problem of the city is non-payment of government taxes, due to which the development works are stalled.

He said that truck owners' association should cooperate to beautify Maripur road so that the road can be kept clean.

He said that this road was constructed by him with personal interest and it is his wish that Maripur road is beautiful and beautified with trees and flowers and he will personally visit the truck stand next week to review the issues.

On this occasion, the representatives of Truck Owners Association told Mayor Karachi that the current truck stand consists of 100 acres of which 25 percent of the area is encroached upon, which must be removed.

He said that the tax imposed on us by the government we are ready to pay and we should be provided with municipal facilities. We are with the measures taken by Mayor Karachi, he added.

On this occasion, the associations congratulated Barrister Murtaza Wahab on being elected as Mayor of Karachi and presented him flowers.