Fake lumpy, congo virus vaccines seized, two held, six shops sealed: DC

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Fake lumpy animal disease and congo virus vaccines worth thousands of rupees were seized during a joint action by the district administration and livestock department officials here on Tuesday.

Habibullah Arif, Deputy Commissioner Mardan in a statement said that two accused were arrested and six shops were sealed.

He said action was taken on a tip off that fake vaccines of lumpy disease and congo virus besides other diseases worth thousands of rupees were being prepared with different chemicals inside a house opposite Bilal Mosque Railway Pattak from where it was being supplied to market. He said action was taken and two accused were arrested.