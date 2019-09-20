Fake marriage case: 3 Chinese granted bail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday granted bail to three Chinese allegedly involved in Pakistani girls trafficking to China against the surety bonds Rs1 million each.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by Zhou Zhang Ren, Shen Hong Li and another.

During the course of proceeding, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor said the accused were ring-leaders and involved in Pakistani girls trafficking to China in the wake of fake marriages.

He informed the court that the agency had solid evidence against them and pleaded the court for the dismissal of bail petitions.

However, the defence counsel said the FIA had arrested his clients in a fake case and the agency had no evidence against them.

He contended that the agency had arrested his clients on the basis of a fabricated story. He pleaded the court to grant the bail to all the accused.

The court, after hearing arguments of the both sides, granted bail to Chinese and ordered to submit Rs1 million as surety bonds.

It is pertinent to mention here that the agency arrested the accused from outskirts of the provincial capital on May 9, this year.