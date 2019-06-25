Fake-Marriages case: Two Chinese national get bail

A sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to two Chinese national, allegedly involved in trafficking of Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriages, in the light of statements made by their Pakistani wives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to two Chinese national, allegedly involved in trafficking of Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriages, in the light of statements made by their Pakistani wives.

The court directed both the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of the bail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Amjad Ali Shah heard the bail applications of Chinese nationals - Lu Tian and Lu Chanjain.

At the outset of the proceedings, the defence counsel, Hassan Latif, submitted that his clients married Pakistani women in accordance with the law whereas their Pakistani wives, Sumaira and Fouzia, had got recorded statements before a judicial magistrate in their favour.

He submitted that both women had stated that they contracted marriage with their Chinese husbands in accordance with the law and wished to continue living with them.

The counsel pleaded with the court for granting bail to his clients.

However, Federal Investigations Agency's (FIA) prosecutor opposed the bail plea, saying that the Chinese national were involved in trafficking of Pakistani girls and they would flee, if granted bail.

The court after hearing detailed arguments of the parties granted bail to the accused.

The FIA had arrested the said accused and others from a house in Johar Town Lahore and other areas of the city on an application, filed by one Nazir Ahmad, on May 9.

Nazir's daughter told the officials that Chinese national had contracted marriage with Pakistani girls and took them to China allegedly for prostitution.

The FIA had arrested a number of Chinese nationals during a crackdown on the charges of human-trafficking.