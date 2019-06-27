UrduPoint.com
Fake-marriages: Court Seeks Record From FIA On Bail Pleas Of 7 Chinese Men

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:49 PM

Fake-marriages: court seeks record from FIA on bail pleas of 7 Chinese men

A sessions court on Thursday sought case record from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on bail petitions, filed by seven Chinese nationals, allegedly involved in trafficking of Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Thursday sought case record from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on bail petitions, filed by seven Chinese nationals, allegedly involved in trafficking of Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriages.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah passed the orders while hearing the post-arrest bail petitions, filed by Chinese nationals.

The defence counsel argued that the FIA arrested his clients in a fake case.

He said that the FIA did not have any evidence against his clients, who came to Pakistan for business purpose.

He contended that the agency arrested his clients after fabricating a story.

He submitted that a sessions court had granted bail to two Chinese accused, nominated in the same case, and pleaded with the court for extending the benefit of bail to his clients as well.

However, a prosecutor on behalf of the agency opposed the bail petitions, saying that solid evidence was available against the accused.

The court, after hearing arguments, sought case record from the agency, while adjourning further hearing till June 28.

The FIA arrested the accused including Hongfa Yang, Libing Liu, Bo Wang, Gongze He, Yang Feng Xnu, Song Guoqlang, Liu, We Linping and others from a house in Johar Town Lahore and other areas of the city on an application, filed by one Nazir Ahmad, on May 9. Nazir's daughter also told the FIA officials that Chinese nationals had contracted marriages with Pakistani girls and took them to China allegedly for prostitution.

