Fake Medicines Recovered In Peshawar

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:45 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The drugs inspectors during a successful action have recovered fake medicines from a plaza on Shamsi Road here in Mardan district.

On the directives of Secretary Health KP and Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif, the drugs inspectors Dr Safiullah Khan, Abdul Rauf and other concerned staff conducted a surprise raid at Jamsher plaza on Shamsi Road and inspected several medical stores.

Spokesman of the Deputy Commissioner Mardan in a statement said that during inspection, a substantial quantity of fake and suspicious medicines have been recovered.

Different types of medicines provided free by KP government and other expired medicines have been taken into official custody.

The Drugs Inspector said cases against the accused have been registered under Drugs Act 1976 under which strict legal action and investigation would be taken.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan said those elements who were playing with people's lives deserved exemplary punishment and strict action would be taken against them under the law.

