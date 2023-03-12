UrduPoint.com

Fake Medicines Recovered Worth Rs 6 M

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The drug control team of Directorate General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services here on Sunday raided a house located in Gulbarg area and recovered fake medicines, labels, empty bottles, unit cartons and printing machinery.

Led by Drug Inspectors Khushal Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ziaur Rehman, Madiha Anjum and Imranul Haq, the team raided the house of Mohammad Niaz Qureshi Al-Noor street and recovered fake medicines worth around Rs 6 million and machinery used in the manufacture of fake drugs.

The team recovered and seized fake medicines Ondansetron, Ceph, Esomeprazole, B-Mark Injection, Neurox, Genrox, Dancol 800, Fisurid, Diaflex, Capro, Softner, Eptilex, Trmpr, Marflox, Ignis, Lacos, Ignis, Onactum, Itcan, Nohist, Biowel, Mogrell, Garvis, Soset, Rosicar, Zonactum including empty bottles, printing machines, labels, unit cartons and other materials.

The drug control team took samples of the drugs for laboratory analysis and seized all other drugs, labels, bottles, unit cartons and other machinery under the Drugs Act.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Drug Act.

