Fake medicines seized in multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Fake medicines worth millions of rupees were seized here on Wednesday in what to be claimed as the biggest raid held in history of the city.

Health department team conducted raid with police team at a home situated at Chah Thalay Walla, Double Phatak. It had discovered a huge quantity of counterfeit drugs being stocked at different parts of the house.

Raiding team also recovered stamps, labels and packing material of different national and multinationals companies from the place.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad reached out the location after getting information about conducting of the raid. CEO Health Dr Shoeb-ur-Rehman, Drugs Controller Rao Sajid and CSO Shabana Saif accompanied him.

DC reviewed the stock which was present at lower and upper floors of the house. He witnessed the stock stuffed in boxes, was stored in drawing room, store, bed rooms and courtyard of the house.

Ali Shehzad said that they had received tip about running the fake drugs business some two months ago.

He said drugs control section of the health department was chasing the stockists dealing with spurious drugs for the long time in the past.

He said seized medicines were included with antibiotic and life saving drugs.

He termed fake drugs dealers, stockists or manufacturers as 'cancer of the society', adding that they deserved strict punishment.

He said accused identified as Afzal who was arrested on the spot was a habitual criminal. He said Afzal had already imprisoned in similar case of stocking fake medicines in past.

DC said, this time the accused would never be spared, adding that the case would be completely investigated.

He said some of the labels recovered from the house were appeared to be property of public hospitals. He vowed to unmask entire racket of the 'dirty business' through investigating from every angle.