Fake Milk Factory Unearthed In Sillanwali

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority(PFA) Sargodha on Wednesday unearthed a factory involved in producing fake milk.

According to a spokesperson,PFA team conducted raids and recovered eight maunds of skimmed milk powder and one maund of ghee from the site.

The factory was adulterating milk by mixing skimmed milk powder,vegetable ghee,starch and glucose,PFA spokesperson said.

Police registered FIR against the accused.

The Deputy Director(DD) Operation PFA Shahbaz Sarwar urged citizens to report any such complaints to the Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) helpline 1223.

