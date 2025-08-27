Fake Milk Factory Unearthed In Sillanwali
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority(PFA) Sargodha on Wednesday unearthed a factory involved in producing fake milk.
According to a spokesperson,PFA team conducted raids and recovered eight maunds of skimmed milk powder and one maund of ghee from the site.
The factory was adulterating milk by mixing skimmed milk powder,vegetable ghee,starch and glucose,PFA spokesperson said.
Police registered FIR against the accused.
The Deputy Director(DD) Operation PFA Shahbaz Sarwar urged citizens to report any such complaints to the Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) helpline 1223.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake milk factory unearthed in Sillanwali4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria, Nasser Hospital in Gaza4 minutes ago
-
Flood monitoring at Head Marala Barrage4 minutes ago
-
DC inspects BHU Garah Baloch, orders improvements in healthcare services24 minutes ago
-
'Coffee' becomes a cultural phenomenon for City youth as consumption doubles, Experts Reveal24 minutes ago
-
20 evacuated from floodwater34 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi orders fast-track construction of 11-storey hostel at National Police Academy34 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister unveils 'Free Pink EV Scooters' to be distributed to women on first-come, first-serve ..44 minutes ago
-
Compensation cheque worth Rs 2 m delivered to bereaved family of storm victim44 minutes ago
-
243 evacuated as Rescue 1122 continues flood operation54 minutes ago
-
NEOC on 24/7 alert as Chenab,Ravi, Sutlej face severe flooding1 hour ago
-
Rainwater harvesting & Injection Wells essential to capture monsoon rains, Says expert1 hour ago