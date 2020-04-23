Fake milk manufacturing factory sealed in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu Zeeshan Nadeem Thursday raided and sealed a fake milk manufacturing factory near Eastern bypass.

According to details, the district administration has tighten the noose against people involved in manufacturing unhygienic items, under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

The team also seized various types of chemical, cooking oil and tools being used in preparing the fake milk.

The interrogations has been started about where the milk was being supplied. The legal action has been started against the factory owners.

APP /slm