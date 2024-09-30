Open Menu

Fake Milk Production Unit Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Fake milk production unit busted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A crackdown by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has led to the discovery of a unit producing

fake milk on Monday.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 1,000 liters of counterfeit milk, along with the seizure of a supplier vehicle, 20 bags of powder, 17 cans, and 2 drums. A case has been registered against the perpetrators.

The food safety teams launched an operation on Hussain Khan Road, where milk mixed with powders and prohibited chemicals was being manufactured.

DG Asim Javed reported that the counterfeit milk was created using substandard powder and cheap ghee to achieve the desired thickness and fat content.

The unit was found to have unsanitary conditions, with infestations of insects, cobwebs on the walls, and signs of fungal growth. Tests conducted on-site confirmed the contamination, leading to the destruction of the fake milk.

This tainted product was intended for distribution to various societies and milk shops across Lahore.

