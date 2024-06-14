Fake milk production unit unearthed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Punjab food Authority team unearthed a fake milk production unit in Chak no 1,Bhalwal here on Friday.

According to a press release issued by PFA office,on a tip off, the PFA team along with police raided the fake milk-production unit and recovered 62 kg of skimmed milk and 30 kg of vegetable ghee.

The team got registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.