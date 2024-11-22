Fake Milk-production Unit Unearthed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:10 AM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The food Safety teams has unearthed fake milk-production unit in Shahjewana area and confiscated chiller machine, drums, substandard dry milk packs and other related material.
The team arrested owner of the unit, the official sources said.
The teams destroyed 450 liters of milk.
APP/dba/378
