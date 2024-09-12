Fake Milk Supply Gang Busted, 3 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin and Director General Punjab Food Authority (FPA) Asim Javed said on Thursday that a fake milk supply gang had been busted in Guru Mangat, a village near Gajumatta, and approximately 10,000 litres of contaminated milk seized.
The raiding team seized 2,000 litres of thickened solution, along with various powders, ghee, detergents, and chemicals. These hazardous substances were promptly destroyed on site. Additionally, two supply tankers, three processing chillers, and mixing machines were confiscated.
Three suspects were arrested, and a case was filed against them.
Initial tests of the seized products revealed dangerous contaminants, including powder, formalin, and detergents. According to Minister Bilal Yasin, there were neither cows nor buffaloes involved in the production of the milk. The suspects were caught red-handed while manufacturing the fake milk, hiding in two homes where they prepared the counterfeit product daily using powders, vegetable oil, and harmful chemicals. The ingredients used in the fake milk pose severe health risks to consumers.
