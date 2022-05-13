Fake mineral water factory sealed, manager arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration Peshawar Friday sealed a plant of a fake mineral water factory in Kohat and arrested its manager

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday sealed a plant of a fake mineral water factory in Kohat and arrested its manager.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nadia Nawaz Doggar inspected a mineral water factory in Qamardin Ghari wherein the water of the tube-well was being filled in bottle in a very unhygienic conditions.

Labels of the mineral water were being pasted on the bottles while the plant was out of order.

Expressing anguish over the situation, the Assistant Commissioner sealed the factory and arrested its manager.

According to the Assistant Commissioner the factory was being operated without registration and no objective certificate (NoC) and cleanliness conditions were very poor.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed the inspection of all mineral water factories across the district and legal action those operating factories without registration and violating the principles of hygiene.