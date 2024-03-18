Fake NAB chairman, accomplice held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore’s Intelligence Wing arrested an accused and his accomplice claiming to be the NAB chairman here on Monday.

According to the NAB spokesperson, both accused are brothers and belong to Pakpatan district.

They were involved in blackmailing innocent citizens under the guise of senior NAB officers, harassing them and extorting money for personal gains. After their arrest by NAB Lahore, they were handed over to Chung police for investigations.

The spokesperson advised common citizens for contacting NAB’s Intelligence Wing or spokesperson office in case of any complaint or query.