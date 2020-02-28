Fake NAB officer held by Accountability watchdog

On the instructions of Justice Javed Iqbal NAB, NAB has arrested an impersonator Muhammad Nadeem on the charges oflooting people

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) On the instructions of Justice Javed Iqbal NAB, NAB has arrested an impersonator Muhammad Nadeem on the charges oflooting people by presenting himself as fake Director General NAB and handed over topolice for further legal action as per law.