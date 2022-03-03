UrduPoint.com

Fake NAB Officers Apprehended; Handed Over To Police

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Fake NAB officers apprehended; handed over to police

The intelligence wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Thursday arrested fake NAB deputy director general and PA to Director NAB in an intelligence-based operation and handed them over to the police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The intelligence wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Thursday arrested fake NAB deputy director general and PA to Director NAB in an intelligence-based operation and handed them over to the police.

According to NAB spokesman,the arrested suspect had been identified as Muhammad Arshad and Ghulam Rasool. Action was taken against the accused for trying to enter NAB District Jail Kasur by impersonating themselves as Deputy Director and PA to Director.

The suspects was pretending to meet DPO and Deputy Commissioner Kasur in order to gain access to District Jail Kasur.

Both the accused, posing themselves as NAB officers, wanted to visit Kasur District Jail at (official level).

Using the name of NAB, the accused also made a vicious attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Kasur Jail.

On contacting,the NAB Lahore responded immediately and arrested both the accused on the spot.

The accused Mohammad Arshad and Ghulam Rasool have been handed over to police for further investigation.

Proceedings have also been initiated against the accused under sections 186, 170 and 171.

NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has given clear instructions that no NAB officer would contact anyone on phone call.

The NAB has arrested several fake NAB officers and officials in the past as well.

The NAB once again informed the people in their own interest that the NAB officers were not authorised to call any accused or witness by telephone.As per the directions of the NAB chairperson, no officer would contact or approach any institution telephonically in lieu of writing official letter to them.

