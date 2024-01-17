Open Menu

Fake News - A Biggest Threat To Democracy & Journalism: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said that the fake news had become the biggest threat to democracy and journalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said that the fake news had become the biggest threat to democracy and journalism.

Highlighting the issue of fake news, disinformation and misinformation on the social media platform 'X', the minister referred to the doctored notifications and statements of institutions being circulated on social media regarding elections.

Condemning a fake press release issued in the name of the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said such unethical moves were on the rise as the date of elections was nearing in.

“Today, a fake directive was forged and circulated in the name of Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Now the Chief Election Commissioner is being targeted. Today fake news is the biggest threat to democracy and journalism,” the minister remarked.

