ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Journalism is in a state of considerable flux as new digital platforms including social media have unleashed innovative ideas to disseminate information and educate the masses on different issues.

But at the same time, it has become difficult to differentiate between authentic information and hoaxes or disinformation. Such a flow of disinformation, known as fake news, is accelerating and affecting the way individuals interpret the developments taking place daily.

Many information systems, even citizen journalism have been polarized in this era and there has been a precipitous decline in public trust in the traditional mode of journalism "I don't know what to believe, whom to trust and from where to find authentic information," said Zara Hassan, a student at a university, who wanted to seek some clarification on a religious matter. "Every person on social media shares information without verification, or checking the source," she said.

Due to the fast-paced information flow, there is a proliferation of fake news which has eroded trust in credible news sources as it seems people prefer the news with some flash.

It is unfortunate that some anti-social elements take advantage of public curiosity and misuse the new media platforms to achieve their nefarious designs or let down their opponents by launching propaganda campaigns.

Fake news and sophisticated disinformation campaigns have become problematic and it is essential to address these issues without undermining the benefits of social and traditional media.

A glaring example was the recent EU Disinfo labs report on how India was releasing news through hundreds of fake media houses against Pakistan and China.

Earlier in a meeting with a delegation Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor) delegation, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the media organizations and journalists to play a proactive role in curbing fake news and propaganda. "The balance between media freedom and a sense of responsibility can prevent the growing division of the society." Marriyum said exhibiting collective responsibility was the need of the hour to moderate public opinion by differentiating between hatred and difference of opinion.

Media experts also believe it is important that government, media outlets and other stakeholders work together and promote news literacy and strong professional journalism in their respective domains.

In the given circumstances, it has become essential for individuals to be cautious and exhibit maturity by verifying the received news or any information before sharing it with others.

This can be achieved through multiple sources, examining evidence to support claims, and being aware of potential biases or agendas in the news. Social media and journalism platforms should invest in tools that identify fake news, reduce financial incentives for those who get monetary benefits from disinformation and improve online accountability.

Media literacy skills, coupled with knowledge to differentiate between good and bad values, are vital for children growing up in the digital age, and parents and teachers should play an important role in teaching those skills.

Besides, fact-checking and regulation are some of the main measures that can be taken to combat the negative effects of fake news.

Media literacy education involves teaching individuals how to critically evaluate the news they consume and how to recognize fake news. Fact-checking organizations or initiatives can help to identify and debunk fake news, making it less likely to spread. Regulation can also be an effective tool in combating fake news, such as by requiring social media platforms to remove false or misleading content.

Media outlets can also take steps to fact-check information before publishing or disseminating it and to provide clear attribution for sources. Overall, a combination of these measures is likely to be the most effective approach in combating the negative effects of fake news. It is important for states, media outlets, educational institutions and parents to be proactive in addressing this issue.

Since there is a difference between freedom of speech and hurting someone's religious sentiments or making fun of others, there is a dire need to ensure appropriate legislation and implementation of existing regulatory laws so that people keep themselves away from objectionable content.

Sensing the situation, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is constantly keeping a vigil on the content circulating through different modes of media to prevent the spread of objectionable, hate-fanning, and other material falling in the blasphemy category. As a result, the authority has blocked many contents on social media that could lead to blasphemy and cause ultimate anger and unrest in society.