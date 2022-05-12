UrduPoint.com

Fake News Circulating In Media About Withdrawal Of Case Against Political Leaders: FIA Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 10:56 PM

A fake news was circulating in the media regarding withdrawal of the case against political leaders of a party in Lahore, the Spokesperson of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Thursday

The spokesperson, in a statement, said the FIA had registered the case and it had not withdrawn it, and the fake news in that regard might not be spread.

"Proceedings are continuing in the court. Next date of hearing is May 14, 2022. Hence it is a fake news. The FIA may legally proceed against the persons involved in spreading this fake news.

"In fact, on May 11, the prosecutor of the case submitted his opinion based application in the court regarding change of the prosecutor wherein he was instructed not to appear on behalf of the prosecution.

He mentioned the investigation officer, and through him the then Director General FIA. He was allegedly asked for not appearing as prosecutor. It was not a withdrawal application any way," the spokesperson said.

"On April 11, 2022, Mr Sanaullah Abbasi was the DG FIA. At the time of submission of application, the new prime minister had not yet taken oath. Tahir Rai was posted as DG FIA on April 22, 2022. This matter pertains to the timing before his arrival in the FIA."Change of the prosecutor, the spokesperson said, was a routine matter. In the time of previous government too, the prosecutor was changed several times in the very case.

