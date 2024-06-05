Fake news creates confusion, unease among masses: Awais

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that some private television channels were trying to create confusion and unease among the masses by airing fake news about net-metering policy despite repeated contradictions by the Ministry.

He regretted that fake news was being aired on some channels in our country without verification which was totally against the spirit of responsible journalism, said a statement issued here.