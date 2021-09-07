Fake news, disinformation threat to national security: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa while addressing the Defense Day function has termed fake news and disinformation as threat to national security.

In a tweet, he said that his analysis was based on truth and reality.

He said that the government was introducing Pakistan Media Development Authority to deal with such threats. He said the biggest threat to freedom of expression was yellow journalism.