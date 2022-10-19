Fake news significant threat to public discourse, democratic values in Pakistan: Experts

The experts at one-day workshop on Wednesday said like the most of the world, fake news and misinformation was now a significant threat to public discourse and democratic values in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The experts at one-day workshop on Wednesday said like the most of the world, fake news and misinformation was now a significant threat to public discourse and democratic values in the country.

The speakers at the workshop organised by Accountability Lab discussed the key drivers and impacts of the fake news and disinformation on the society and specially on the youth, a news release said.

In her opening remarks Senior Journalist and former National Press Club Vice President Dr. Sadia Kamal welcomed the participants and appreciated Accountability Lab for the collaboration on this important issue. Addressing the participants, she said people depend on the media for vital information enabling them to make informed decisions. "And it is the responsibility of the media to ensure transparency in reporting." Highlighting the impacts of the fake news and misinformation; Dean, Social Sciences Department, International Islamic University, Dr. Zafar Iqbal said that much like in the rest of the world, fake news and misinformation is now a significant threat to public discourse and democratic values in Pakistan. Online disinformation has created or amplified challenges regarding access to credible information, political polarization, manipulation of social media conversations, trust in the news media, health-related information, and hate speech. With the internet user base of around 85 million the risks and impact of fake news and misinformation are exacerbated manifold.

Reflecting upon the impact of misinformation and fake news, Dr. Zafar further said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the undeniable negative role of online disinformation was felt due to the public health and safety risks created by rumours, conspiracy theories, and false messages related to the coronavirus.

It is important for the academic institutions to provide students with a solid foundation and perspective on media and information literacy as part of the curriculum. Teachers must be well-trained in to empower students with the necessary competences to critically understand and assess information reported by all forms of media.

"It is constitutional right of every citizen to express their opinion and government in consultation with the stakeholders monitors the continuously evolving situation and develop frameworks to ensure the freedom of speech to everyone. However, it is responsibility of us all not to spread fake news and misinformation that may effects the lives of many", said Deputy Director, Press Information Department Zill e Huma.

Bureau Chief of Dawn News Iftikhar Shirazi said that in present era of technology, social media, commercialism and competition; the risks related to the fake news and misinformation have increased. He stressed the need for a forum where all stakeholders including the government, media, civil society and public representatives can frequently interact, discuss the challenges and propose viable solutions acceptable for everyone.

The event was attended by the representatives from local media, civil society and students from various academic institutions.

Accountability Lab (AL) is a national think tank that exists to make the governance work for people by supporting active citizens, responsible leaders and accountable institutions. Lab is building a movement of active citizens and responsible leaders across the country supporting them to use information and knowledge for better public service delivery and positive social and economic change.