Fake officer arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A man posing as a representative of the district administration was arrested during inspection in Wagah Tehsil on Friday night.

The individual was arrested at a marriage farmhouse while conducting unauthorised checks.

He had previously targeted other farmhouses and marriage halls, even resuming his illegal activities after being released on bail.

Assistant Commissioner Wagah Zone Muhammad Amir Butt acted swiftly upon receiving information and arrested the suspect on-the-spot. The blackmailer was handed over to the police, and legal proceedings initiated against him.