Fake Officer Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A man posing as a representative of the district administration was arrested during inspection in Wagah Tehsil on Friday night.
The individual was arrested at a marriage farmhouse while conducting unauthorised checks.
He had previously targeted other farmhouses and marriage halls, even resuming his illegal activities after being released on bail.
Assistant Commissioner Wagah Zone Muhammad Amir Butt acted swiftly upon receiving information and arrested the suspect on-the-spot. The blackmailer was handed over to the police, and legal proceedings initiated against him.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA severs 243 defaulting connections2 minutes ago
-
Awareness campaign to be intensified with digital technology: DC2 minutes ago
-
Youngster shot dead3 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts wet weather in Occupied Valley12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt mark’s comprehensive plan to combat smog12 minutes ago
-
3 each Khwarij terrorists killed, injured in 2 separate engagements in KPK: ISPR12 minutes ago
-
Govt delegation holds constructive discussions for lasting peace in Kurram: Saif12 minutes ago
-
Mayor urges students to excel in modern fields13 minutes ago
-
Certificate distribution ceremony of PITP held at Mehran University22 minutes ago
-
VSO Int’l delegation visits Peshawar to overview ongoing education programs22 minutes ago
-
Wali alleges PTI for sabotaging relations with brotherly countries22 minutes ago
-
Govt delegation holds constructive discussions for lasting peace in Kurram: Saif22 minutes ago