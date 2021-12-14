UrduPoint.com

Fake Officer Of Intelligence Agency Arrested From DHA

Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:14 PM

Fake officer of intelligence agency arrested from DHA

The Gizri police Tuesday arrested a fake officer of the intelligence agency from DHA along with his two accomplices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Gizri police Tuesday arrested a fake officer of the intelligence agency from DHA along with his two accomplices.

According to SSP South Zubair Nazir Sheikh, arrested accused Sajid along with other accomplices were recovery agents.

One of the arrested accused namely Afnan Zaidi took Rs. 4 million from a citizen Tahir Abbas for investment in business. When Tahir Abbas demanded to return his amount, Afnan contacted accused Sajid to put pressure on the citizen.

Sajid identified himself as an officer of an intelligence agency and rushed to DHA along with his other accomplices armed with modern weapons to abduct Tahir Abbas. When Tahir called for help nearby police party of Gizri PS approached to the spot and nabbed three accused while others managed to flee.

According to police, the accused also had walkie-talkie. Upon interrogation, accused Sajid turned out to be a fake officer.

Police had registered a case and was searching for the other fugitives of the accused.

