Fake official arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested man impersonating as an official in the jurisdiction of R.A Bazar Police Station here Thursday, informed police spokesman.

The accused Shafiq ur Rehman brought a girl, admitted in hospital and hurled threats against the staff for dire consequences.

The accused posing himself as officer of law enforcement agency, police have arrested the accused and case has been registered with the R.A Bazar Police Station and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated performance of police team, adding that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.

He said that strict action will be taken against the anti social elements, as no one was above the law, he added.